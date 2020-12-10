Federal judge hears case challenging Georgia voter purges

They want those people who were purged returned to the voter rolls.

Attorneys for the secretary of state’s office said the office followed all federal guidelines in updating voter registration rolls and, if there were issues with people being removed inappropriately, the plaintiffs had a year to bring their case.

“Voters have had almost a year to reregister,” said Bryan Tyson, an attorney for the secretary of state’s office. “The absentee ballots for Jan. 5 went out on Nov. 21. And so we are now at the point of, if we made these changes now, we interfere with an ongoing election.”

Georgia maintains a database of millions of registered voters. It must keep the list up to date to prevent anyone ineligible to vote in Georgia from casting a ballot. It removes voters from the list if they have died, moved away, been convicted of a felony or failed to vote or contact election officials for many years.

Last fall Georgia removed about 287,000 voters from the registration list. The lawsuit says nearly 200,000 of those people were improperly removed and seeks to have their registrations restored.

The lawsuit is based on a report released by the American Civil Liberties Union in September. At the time, the secretary of state’s office called it “misinformation” and demanded the group release its data or retract its report.