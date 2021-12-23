Federal appeals court in Atlanta to get its first Black judge

Nancy Gbana Abudu currently works in the Decatur office of the Southern Poverty Law Center as the organization’s deputy legal director. Prior to that, she was the legal director the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.

If confirmed by the Senate, Abudu will fill a vacant position on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The open seat was created by the September retirement of Judge Beverly Martin, one of the court’s most liberal judges.