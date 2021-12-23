Federal appeals court in Atlanta to get its first Black judge

President Joe Biden has made history by selecting the first Black person to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta.
Nancy Gbana Abudu currently works in the Decatur office of the Southern Poverty Law Center as the organization’s deputy legal director. Prior to that, she was the legal director the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.
If confirmed by the Senate, Abudu will fill a vacant position on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The open seat was created by the September retirement of Judge Beverly Martin, one of the court’s most liberal judges.
“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the White House said in its message announcing Abudu’s appointment.
Abudu was raised in Virginia, received her juris doctorate from Tulane University School of Law and earned an undergraduate degree from Columbia University. She served as a staff attorney for the Eleventh Circuit court from 2002 to 2004.
Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond School of Law professor, said Abudu’s appointment is notable because the Eleventh Circuit often is asked to resolve high-profile cases.
“She will also bring experiential and ideological diversity to the court and help counter the six extremely conservative judges whom Trump confirmed to that court,” he said.
