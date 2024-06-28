Politics

Fact Check: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

By Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta (AP) — Former president Donald Trump called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country’s life,” and said he had been working toward a withdrawal “with dignity, with strength, with power.”

Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have assailed the Biden administration for “botching” the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

There is little doubt that the 2021 withdrawal, which was complicated by the collapse of the Afghan government and military, could have been handled better.

Trump himself agreed to the withdrawal with the Taliban a year before he left office and did not bequeath the Biden administration any detailed plans for how it would be successfully accomplished.

About the Author

Associated Press
