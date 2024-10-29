In the homestretch of the presidential election, absentee ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington state were set on fire Monday, spoiling hundreds of ballots. That’s unlikely to happen in Georgia.

In the wake of Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in 2020, Republican state lawmakers overhauled Georgia election law, limiting absentee ballot drop box access and locations in response to mistrust generated by the unprecedented number of absentee and mail-in votes cast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 law capped the number of drop boxes to one for every 100,000 registered voters, a contrast from the widely available drop boxes in the 2020 general election. The statute also limited drop box locations to inside early voting locations during hours of operation, which makes it unlikely that a drop box will be set on fire this year.