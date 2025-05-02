GRIFFIN — U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and workers at a Georgia tankless water heater factory praised the elimination of energy efficiency requirements Friday that would have threatened their jobs.
The event at the Rinnai America factory highlighted a bill that passed Congress last month, which eliminates new energy efficiency standards proposed in December during the final weeks of the Biden administration.
“The thought that some bureaucrats who none of us have ever met would slide a regulation in the day after Christmas to end your job and this factory, that is just beyond crazy,” Wright said at the factory in Griffin, which employs over 200 people.
The factory in Griffin is the only U.S. manufacturer of non-condensing tankless water heaters, a product the Biden administration had sought to ban by the end of the decade.
Every day, two assembly lines at the plant produce 800 non-condensing tankless water heaters, which are more energy-efficient than traditional water heater tanks but consume more gas than condensing water heaters, which reuse the heat they generate.
Condensing water heaters are often more expensive up-front, but their lower energy costs can save money for households over time and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
If it hadn’t been repealed, the energy efficiency regulation would have had a “dramatic impact” on the Georgia factory, which opened three years ago, said Rinnai America President Frank Windsor.
“Our customers, because of that rule, would have started to walk away from our technology,” Windsor said. “We would have lost millions of dollars in sales.”
An organization that supported the higher energy efficiency requirements, the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said they shouldn’t have been eliminated.
Rinnai’s annual report last year said the company planned to produce condensing tankless water heaters at the Georgia factory in the future, though they’re currently manufactured in Japan.
“These efficiency standards were going to ensure that all new gas tankless water heaters were the more efficient type that save households money,” said Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project. “Congress and President Trump stepping in to maintain production of the less efficient type isn’t saving jobs, and it’s not good news for consumers.”
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the rollback bill.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Tariffs and new federal energy policies cloud future for Georgia’s solar industry
Georgia’s solar industry sees clouds gathering on the horizon, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs and disdain for federal clean energy tax credits create uncertainty.
Cobb County proposes restarting incinerators for sewage sludge
Two incinerators would burn again at one of Cobb’s wastewater treatment plants along the Chattahoochee River, but neighbors are concerned about potential mercury discharge.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.