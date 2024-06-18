Emotions high at opposing watch parties in Atlanta

Emotions remained high at opposing watch parties in Atlanta while President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sparred.

At a Democratic watch party at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta, a large applause and some whistles broke out when Biden said abortion should be up to doctors, not politicians. At a watch party hosted by the Atlanta Young Republicans at the Hudson Grille in Midtown, several cheered as Trump touted his support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Midway through the debate, Democratic watch party event volunteer Matthew Edwards said he was impressed by Biden’s stamina. Edwards arrived early at the Hyatt to watch the president’s motorcade and plans to stay for Biden’s post-debate appearance at the hotel.