Politics

Emotions high at opposing watch parties in Atlanta

By and
44 minutes ago

Emotions remained high at opposing watch parties in Atlanta while President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sparred.

At a Democratic watch party at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta, a large applause and some whistles broke out when Biden said abortion should be up to doctors, not politicians. At a watch party hosted by the Atlanta Young Republicans at the Hudson Grille in Midtown, several cheered as Trump touted his support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Midway through the debate, Democratic watch party event volunteer Matthew Edwards said he was impressed by Biden’s stamina. Edwards arrived early at the Hyatt to watch the president’s motorcade and plans to stay for Biden’s post-debate appearance at the hotel.

”I think he needs to go away from that sleepy Joe stereotype, the idea that he’s ‘too old,’ and I think he’s showing his energy tonight,” Edwards said.

Atlanta Young Republican videographer Alan Gonzalez Martinez pointed to the debate screen and said, “If the debate is like this, I really think Biden has a steep hill to climb.”

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Authors

Follow Merrill Hart on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
🎤 The AJC’s politics experts break things down
4m ago
How golf found its way into the debate
8m ago
Fact Check: Immigration and fentanyl
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more