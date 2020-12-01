Why were there two elections to choose John Lewis’ successor in Congress?

At the same time, Georgia Democrats chose state Sen. Nikema Williams to replace Lewis on the Nov. 3 ballot as the Democratic nominee for the 5th District term that begins in January. Williams defeated Republican Angela Stanton-King and will take office in January.

Williams did not run in the September special election. opting to focus on the general election. Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin were the top contenders among seven candidates. Neither candidates won 50 percent of the vote, so a runoff election was set for Tuesday (Dec. 1). The winner will serve a few weeks until Williams takes office.