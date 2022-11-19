When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?

Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins statewide on Monday, Nov. 28, but counties have the option of adding days, beginning as soon as Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Optional early voting days now include four additional days Thanksgiving week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. State law requires early voting to end the Friday before election day, on Dec. 2. Polls will then be open for the runoff election on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
To check the voting dates, times and locations in your county, or to confirm you are registered to vote, visit the My Voter page from the Georgia Secretary of State.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving has been the wild card. State officials said election law would not permit voting on that day, but a Fulton County judge ruled — after a lawsuit from the Warnock campaign — that Saturday voting should be allowed. Several counties have already voted to allow Saturday voting if feasible, including Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton.
Metro Atlanta voting details
Here are some details for metro Atlanta counties.
Clayton County, 770-477-3372
Cobb County, 770-528-2581
DeKalb County, 404-298-4020
Fulton County, 404-612-7020
Gwinnett County, 678-226-7210
