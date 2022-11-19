ajc logo
X

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?

Elections 2022
By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins statewide on Monday, Nov. 28, but counties have the option of adding days, beginning as soon as Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Optional early voting days now include four additional days Thanksgiving week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. State law requires early voting to end the Friday before election day, on Dec. 2. Polls will then be open for the runoff election on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

To check the voting dates, times and locations in your county, or to confirm you are registered to vote, visit the My Voter page from the Georgia Secretary of State.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has been the wild card. State officials said election law would not permit voting on that day, but a Fulton County judge ruled — after a lawsuit from the Warnock campaign — that Saturday voting should be allowed. Several counties have already voted to allow Saturday voting if feasible, including Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton.

Metro Atlanta voting details

Here are some details for metro Atlanta counties.

Clayton County, 770-477-3372

Cobb County, 770-528-2581

DeKalb County, 404-298-4020

Fulton County, 404-612-7020

Gwinnett County, 678-226-7210

Other Georgia county election offices

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
43m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
7h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records

Second-round highlights: Walton keeps Buford out of quarters for first time this century
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Counting continues as nation waits for outcome of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
What just happened? Unpacking Georgia’s election results
Warnock says there is more counting to do but he remains confident
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top