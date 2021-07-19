ajc logo
U.S. Senate holds voting hearing in Atlanta Monday

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. listens to a person talk about how long she waited in line to vote, in Smyrna, Ga., Sunday, July 18, 2021. Klobuchar was in Georgia ahead of a rare field hearing of the Senate Rules Committee, which will be held Monday at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. listens to a person talk about how long she waited in line to vote, in Smyrna, Ga., Sunday, July 18, 2021. Klobuchar was in Georgia ahead of a rare field hearing of the Senate Rules Committee, which will be held Monday at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

By AJC staff
The U.S. Senate Rules Committee will hold its first field hearing in two decades in Atlanta Monday as Democrats focus attention on new voting restrictions in Georgia and other GOP-led states to jumpstart the push for a federal elections overhaul.

The agenda includes testimony from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrell of Dunwoody, Helen Butler of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Jose Segarra, a Houston County voter. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a member of the committee, is also expected to help lead the questioning.

How to watch online: The committee has a livestream link.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will chair the hearing, held a roundtable on voting rights Sunday afternoon in Cobb County, which featured Stacey Abrams.

The AJC will provide coverage of the Senate hearing as part of its ongoing coverage of voting access and the new Georgia voting law.

U.S. Senate hearing on Monday

The Senate Rules Committee will hold a field hearing at 10 a.m. July 19 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. Details and livestream link.

