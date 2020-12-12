Trump appeals election lawsuit to Georgia Supreme Court

On Friday, Trump’s campaign appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court.

The appeal says Russell is not qualified to judge an election case under state law because she is a resident of Fulton County and an active judge – not a judge on senior status. Because of that and other miscues it says occurred at the county court, the appeal asks the Supreme Court to rule on the merits of its case before Monday.

Among other things, the lawsuit says tens of thousands of people voted illegally in Georgia. Such claims came under fire at a state legislative hearing last week, when a lawmaker said she found that several voters who allegedly cast fraudulent ballots were, in fact, legally registered voters. U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have said their investigators have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Raffensperger is the defendant in the Trump lawsuit. His office could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.