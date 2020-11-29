Recount resumes Monday in some metro Atlanta counties

It’s the third count in the presidential election. In the first tally, Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. In an audit ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which votes were recounted by hand, Biden’s lead narrowed to 12,670 out of some 5 million ballots cast after several counties discovered they had not tallied thousands of ballots.

Last weekend, the president requested the latest count, which he is entitled to do because Biden’s margin of victory is less than half a percent. Instead of another hand count, workers in Georgia’s 159 counties are scanning ballots for a machine recount. Work began last Tuesday.