Recount resumes Monday in some metro Atlanta counties

Counting in some metro Atlanta counties resumes Monday as the presidential recount in Georgia begins to wind down.
Workers in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties were set to begin counting again Monday. Work continued in Fulton County on Sunday, and the county expects to finish its count on Monday, spokesman Darryl Carver said.
Clayton County finished its recount Sunday. Georgia’s 159 counties were given until midnight Wednesday to complete the work.
It’s the third count in the presidential election. In the first tally, Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. In an audit ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which votes were recounted by hand, Biden’s lead narrowed to 12,670 out of some 5 million ballots cast after several counties discovered they had not tallied thousands of ballots.
Last weekend, the president requested the latest count, which he is entitled to do because Biden’s margin of victory is less than half a percent. Instead of another hand count, workers in Georgia’s 159 counties are scanning ballots for a machine recount. Work began last Tuesday.
The secretary of state’s office does not expect the recount to change the outcome of the election. Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp certified the election results on Nov. 20.
Even as the counting continued, Trump supporters continued to press claims of voter fraud in court. None of those efforts have been successful so far.