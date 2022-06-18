Loudermilk: Jan. 6 committee investigation ‘a ruthless and false attack’

Loudermilk said the group was a family who came to his office for a meeting and he suggested that they were simply taking pictures as they toured Washington.

One of of the men in the group is shown in footage from the Jan. 6 attacks making veiled threats toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others as he marched to the Capitol. He has not been identified or charged in any crimes.

Loudermilk assailed the committee for suggesting he had done anything improper.

“Everyone on that committee knows that there is nothing to this, but they are willing to try to destroy the reputation of someone just for their political gain and we cannot allow that to happen,” Loudermilk said.