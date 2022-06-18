ajc logo
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker: ‘I’ve never denied any of my kids’

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (shown above after his primary win) spoke with Ralph Reed at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

It’s been a rough week for Herschel Walker, as a flurry of media stories revealed the U.S. Senate candidate had fathered three children he had not spoken about publicly.

But in an appearance Saturday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Walker said the news “just made me want to fight harder.”

“I’ve never denied any of my kids,” Walker said. “I love them more than I love anything.”

Walker speaks frequently about Christian, the 22-year-old son whose mother is his ex-wife. But news broke this week in The Daily Beast that Walker has three additional children by three different women. In the case of one child, a 10-year-old son, the mother sued Walker to obtain a declaration of paternity and child support, according to court records.

The news was particularly notable because Walker has spoken out repeatedly against absentee dads, especially in the Black community.

“I want all African Americans out there to know, even though you may leave the mom, don’t leave the child, " Walker said in an interview last month with Atlanta rapper Killer Mike.

“Continue to be a dad,” Walker said. “Continue to be a strong figure in that child’s life.”

ExploreAt Nashville conference, Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

On Saturday, Walker sat down with Faith and Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed in an apparent attempt at damage control with a key Republican constituency — evangelical Christians.

“It did not not take long after that primary victory for the Democrats and media to start firing artillery at you,” Reed said. “But this week it got even more personal and vicious and they dragged your children into this.”

Walker said he was prepared for whatever comes his way in the race against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, which could determine control of the Senate.

“I knew what I signed up for when I got into this and they don’t realize that,” he said.

He then invoked a biblical verse: “I need to let them know that no weapon formed against me shall ever prosper.”

AJC election coverage

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to ensuring that Georgians are fully educated about the candidates for the U.S. Senate and others who seek public office. Voters must make informed choices when electing our leaders. It is critical that voters know where each candidate stands on important issues, what moneyed interests might influence them and whether the candidates have behaved ethically in the past. Today’s focus is on candidate Herschel Walker. The newspaper will, over the course of this election cycle, focus on each of the candidates representing all parties.

In our coverage of the race for the U.S. Senate, the AJC newsroom will:

  • Conduct deep background investigations on the major candidates with an eye toward past behavior and any potential conflicts that might raise questions on or provide insight into how a candidate might perform.
  • Publish profiles of each candidate aimed at understanding each candidate’s personal life, background, influences and qualifications.
  • Attend forums and debates throughout the election cycle so you know how the candidates are staking out their positions and answering urgent questions.

To access the newspaper’s ongoing coverage of politics, visit ajc.com/politics.

