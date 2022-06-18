Senate hopeful Herschel Walker: ‘I’ve never denied any of my kids’

“I want all African Americans out there to know, even though you may leave the mom, don’t leave the child, " Walker said in an interview last month with Atlanta rapper Killer Mike.

“Continue to be a dad,” Walker said. “Continue to be a strong figure in that child’s life.”

On Saturday, Walker sat down with Faith and Freedom Coalition Chairman Ralph Reed in an apparent attempt at damage control with a key Republican constituency — evangelical Christians.

“It did not not take long after that primary victory for the Democrats and media to start firing artillery at you,” Reed said. “But this week it got even more personal and vicious and they dragged your children into this.”

Walker said he was prepared for whatever comes his way in the race against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, which could determine control of the Senate.

“I knew what I signed up for when I got into this and they don’t realize that,” he said.

He then invoked a biblical verse: “I need to let them know that no weapon formed against me shall ever prosper.”