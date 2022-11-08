Lines move briskly after polls open

Tony Starling of Stockbridge came out to vote Tuesday with the hope that the ballot he cast would lead to better days for the nation.

Starling said he was about 70% confident his vote would be accurately reported.

He’s said it was important to him to cast a ballot because the nation needs leaders who can lead, not divide.

“I’m hoping we can get back to unity and civility,” he said. There is none of that in politics right now.”