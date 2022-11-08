BreakingNews
Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day
Lines move briskly after polls open

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Voters waited outside before polls opened but lines moved quickly as soon as doors opened at the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge.

Michael Price of Stockbridge said he had no trouble voting Tuesday soon after 7 a.m.

Price, a Republican voter, said he was confident that his vote would be fairly reported after Georgia officials upheld the results of the 2020 election.

”I hope the people I vote to put in office will do things that are for the betterment of our community,” Price said.

Credit: Leon Stafford

Tony Starling of Stockbridge came out to vote Tuesday with the hope that the ballot he cast would lead to better days for the nation.

Starling said he was about 70% confident his vote would be accurately reported.

He’s said it was important to him to cast a ballot because the nation needs leaders who can lead, not divide.

“I’m hoping we can get back to unity and civility,” he said. There is none of that in politics right now.”

