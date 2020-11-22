Georgia to consider emergency election rules

The State Election Board on Monday will consider three emergency rules governing the processing of ballots and voter registrations that would affect the January runoff election.
The first would extend an authorization for counties across the state to provide drop boxes for absentee ballots — an authorization made last spring and renewed in July. Counties must use video recording to monitor the boxes and adopt other security measures.
The second proposal would modify another rule approved earlier this year. It would require counties to begin processing absentee ballots — but not counting them — a week and a day before Election Day. The existing rule merely allows counties to begin processing ballots early, but it does not require it.
The third proposed rule directs counties to “review all available evidence” to determine whether someone registering to vote is a Georgia resident. Among other things, local registrars may consider whether the applicant has a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card, whether they have a motor vehicle registered in the state and whether they have paid the required title ad valorem tax on the vehicle as required when moving to Georgia.
If the registrar cannot determine whether the applicant properly resides in Georgia, the rule directs them to process the application but mark it as “challenged,” and to initiate a hearing.
The focus on residency comes as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others have raised alarms at the prospect of partisans moving to Georgia temporarily to vote in the January runoff for two U.S. Senate races.