Breaking: LIVE UPDATES | Polls open in Georgia as Harris, Trump eye historic election
Here’s what we know about who might vote today in Georgia

Of those who didn’t vote early in Georgia, an almost equal number live in counties that were won 4 years ago by Trump or Biden.
The last day of early voting in Georgia takes place on Friday, November 1, 2024 at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in South Fulton County. The polling location had a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

47 minutes ago

During Georgia’s early and absentee voting period, more than 4 million voters cast their ballots, surpassing the total number of pre-Election Day votes cast in 2020. There are as many as 4 million Georgians left who are registered to cast ballots.

Among all registered voters who have yet to cast a ballot, 2.3 million live in counties won by President Joe Biden in 2020. In counties won by former President Donald Trump in 2020, around 1.9 million registered voters remain.

ExploreFollow AJC's live updates about Election Day in Georgia

If just 25% of remaining voters turn out on Election Day, Georgia will surpass the 5 million votes cast in 2020.

The diversity of Georgia’s electorate

During the early and absentee voting period, 58% of ballots were cast by white voters. Black voters accounted for 27% of pre-Election Day votes. Compare that to 2020, when Black voters made up 28% of all ballots cast during pre-Election Day voting and white voters accounted for 58%.

By the end of the pre-Election Day voting period in 2020, nearly 1 out of every 2 (49.1%) Black voters had already cast their ballots. This year, that share is lower. Approximately 43% of Black voters have cast a ballot before Election Day.

In total, 2.3 million white voters cast ballots and nearly 1.8 million have not cast a ballot. On the other hand, just over 1 million Black voters cast ballots before Election Day while another 1.4 million have yet to cast a ballot. 128,000 Hispanic voters have already cast ballots and another 250,000 remain eligible.

In past elections won by Democrats, the total Black vote share hovers around 27%.

About 1 in 5 voters so far are new

In partnership with GeorgiaVotes.com, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that nearly 840,000 voters — about 1 in 5 of all participating voters so far — this year did not cast a ballot in Georgia in 2020.

About 2.6 million voters who did not cast ballots in 2020 are still eligible to cast a ballot. More than 1 million of those voters registered since the 2020 election.

Most 2020 voters have returned in 2024

Of the nearly 5 million Georgians who cast ballots in 2020, 3.2 million have already cast a ballot this year and 1.8 million have yet to vote.

More than a quarter million are guaranteed not to return as they are no longer on the state’s voter registration rolls.

However, 630,000 of these voters — about one out of every three — waited until Election Day in 2020 to cast their ballot.

Women lead the way

In partnership with GeorgiaVotes.com, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that women have cast 56% of ballots so far. In 2020, women cast 56% of all ballots.

Women make up 53% of the state’s registered voters, and still account for one out of every two voters who have not yet cast a ballot. Among women, the highest turnout has been women over the age of 65.

