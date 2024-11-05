Here’s what we know about who might vote today in Georgia

If just 25% of remaining voters turn out on Election Day, Georgia will surpass the 5 million votes cast in 2020.

The diversity of Georgia’s electorate

During the early and absentee voting period, 58% of ballots were cast by white voters. Black voters accounted for 27% of pre-Election Day votes. Compare that to 2020, when Black voters made up 28% of all ballots cast during pre-Election Day voting and white voters accounted for 58%.

By the end of the pre-Election Day voting period in 2020, nearly 1 out of every 2 (49.1%) Black voters had already cast their ballots. This year, that share is lower. Approximately 43% of Black voters have cast a ballot before Election Day.

In total, 2.3 million white voters cast ballots and nearly 1.8 million have not cast a ballot. On the other hand, just over 1 million Black voters cast ballots before Election Day while another 1.4 million have yet to cast a ballot. 128,000 Hispanic voters have already cast ballots and another 250,000 remain eligible.

In past elections won by Democrats, the total Black vote share hovers around 27%.

About 1 in 5 voters so far are new

In partnership with GeorgiaVotes.com, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that nearly 840,000 voters — about 1 in 5 of all participating voters so far — this year did not cast a ballot in Georgia in 2020.

About 2.6 million voters who did not cast ballots in 2020 are still eligible to cast a ballot. More than 1 million of those voters registered since the 2020 election.

Most 2020 voters have returned in 2024

Of the nearly 5 million Georgians who cast ballots in 2020, 3.2 million have already cast a ballot this year and 1.8 million have yet to vote.

More than a quarter million are guaranteed not to return as they are no longer on the state’s voter registration rolls.

However, 630,000 of these voters — about one out of every three — waited until Election Day in 2020 to cast their ballot.

Women lead the way

In partnership with GeorgiaVotes.com, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that women have cast 56% of ballots so far. In 2020, women cast 56% of all ballots.

Women make up 53% of the state’s registered voters, and still account for one out of every two voters who have not yet cast a ballot. Among women, the highest turnout has been women over the age of 65.