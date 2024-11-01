Politics
Vance closes out 2024 campaign visits to Georgia: Live updates

It’s the day before Election Day and the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump continue to energize their supporters in Georgia before the final votes are cast.

Following a busy politics weekend that included rallies from Trump in Macon on Sunday and Harris in Atlanta on Saturday, and a star-studded event with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on Sunday, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance was in Georgia today for a rally in Cobb County.

Stay with the AJC for live updates from our reporters as they follow the biggest campaign events across the state. Still making your voting plan? Check out the AJC’s voter guide and learn about the issues.

