Groups challenge another Georgia voting rule in court

“The requirement of a ‘wet’ signature on an absentee ballot application simply creates a pretext to unfairly disqualify voters, particularly Black and brown voters, from their constitutional right to vote,” said Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, one of the groups filing the lawsuit. “This rule is yet another attempt by the Georgia Legislature to suppress voting rights.”

The other groups joining the lawsuit are the Georgia Alliance for Retired Americans and Vote.org.

Republicans in the General Assembly approved new voting rules last year after former President Donald Trump made false claims that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. The law restricted the use of ballot drop boxes, imposed new identification requirements and made numerous other changes.

The law has prompted numerous lawsuits that say it violates various voting rights protections. The law’s supporters say it improves election security while still making it easy to vote — especially in comparison to many other states.