Georgia official: Trump, U.S. senators complicit in potential violence

Sterling’s comments amounted to return fire in a heated war of words between some of Georgia’s top Republicans. Loeffler and Perdue have called on Raffensperger to resign, citing unspecified election improprieties but providing no evidence. Other Republicans have taken up the president’s cries of “voter fraud,” though none of the accusations have held up in court.

Representatives for Loeffler and Perdue could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sterling said the Gwinnett technician for Dominion Voting Systems was the subject of a video that purported to show him manipulating election data. Sterling said the claims were baseless, but the man and his family have received threats.

“I’ve got (police) protection outside of my house. Fine. I took a high-profile job,” Sterling said. “The secretary ran for office. This kid took a job. He just took a job.”

Sterling also cited comments by Trump attorney Joe diGenova, who on Monday called for a cybersecurity expert to be shot for rejecting the president’s claims about fraud.

Sterling encouraged the president to pursue litigation if he believes there were problems. But he decried the escalation of threats and rhetoric. He said someone will be harmed or killed if it continues.

“This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy,” Sterling said. “And all of you who haven’t said a damn word are complicit in this.”