Georgia investigates Coffee County’s handling of presidential recount

“Every other county was able to complete this task within the given time limits,” the state said in announcing the investigation. “In some cases, counties realized they made mistakes in scanning ballots and had to rescan, or realized they neglected to scan some ballots and had to correct that error. But nonetheless, those counties completed the recount on time.

“The Secretary of State’s Office will investigate Coffee County for their recount procedures and ascertain if the case needs to be brought to the State Election Board for review and potential action,” the agency said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has already called for the firing of two county election directors in connection with the November election. Last month he called out problems in Floyd County, and the election board there later fired the county election director.

Last week, Raffensperger’s office called for the firing of Spalding County’s election director after the county had difficulties on Election Day.