Georgia officials call for Spalding election director to resign

Raffensperger said Spalding had difficulty getting its voting system up and running on Election Day. He said the county did not follow proper procedures, which would have allowed voters to cast emergency ballots, which are scanned immediately like other ballots cast in person on Election Day.

Instead, Raffenperger said Ridley “instructed elections workers to use provisional ballots, which are processed differently than regular ballots. This violated established election process and possibly, Georgia law.”

The secretary said Ridley also had claimed that an update to the voting system the night before the election had caused the problems, though no update had taken place.

“By spreading this baseless and thoroughly inaccurate rumor, Ridley greatly harmed election integrity in Georgia and provided talking points for those looking to undermine elections in the Peach State,” Raffensperger said.

The press release said three state lawmakers from Spalding County also called for Ridley’s resignation: Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone; Rep. David Knight, R-Griffin; and Rep. Karen Mathiak, R-Griffin.