Editor’s note: How - and why - we reported this story

The AJC has spent months interviewing key players, reviewing government investigative documents, published news reports from credible outlets, and reading books and memoirs that touched on developments related to Georgia to piece together what happened here. Unlike the many reports that sought to tell the national story of what happened during this period of time, we focused on Georgia and its central role in the overarching story. By doing so we have been able to connect what elected officials and others in Georgia did to aid — or push back against — an elaborate effort to overturn a presidential election. Developments whose significance was unclear at the time have come into focus as new information has been unearthed. You are seeing this reporting today because it is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s job to document the history of our state and to highlight its role in national events. It is also our job to shine a light on the actions of public officials who worked to change the outcome of a historic election and sow suspicion that persists to this day about the integrity of elections in Georgia.

The story is not yet over. Many questions remain. And the fallout continues.