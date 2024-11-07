Cobb County will count some disputed ballots

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated a lower-court ruling that gave some Cobb County voters more time to return their absentee ballots.

Last week, the county scrambled to send out more than 3,000 ballots to voters who requested them at the Oct. 25 deadline, but the county was delayed in mailing them because the requests came in too late for the state’s approved printing vendor and the county’s own printing equipment was broken.

Last week two civil rights groups sued to give the voters more time to return the ballots. A superior court judge granted the request. The Supreme Court set aside that ruling but ordered the ballots to be secured pending a final order.