Two civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit seeking extra time to ensure Cobb County residents who have not yet received absentee ballots can vote.

The county acknowledged it has not yet mailed ballots to more than 3,000 voters — though the deadline to return the ballots is Tuesday. County officials say they’re taking “extraordinary measures” to ensure voters receive the ballots.

On Friday the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit in Cobb County Superior Court asking the court to require the county to send the ballots by overnight delivery and to extend the deadline to return them from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8. The groups are seeking an emergency hearing to address the matter.