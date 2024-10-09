A federal judge Wednesday was skeptical of a request to extend Georgia’s voter registration deadline to Monday because of power outages and damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 general election was this past Monday. But three civil rights groups — the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and the New Georgia Project — filed a lawsuit seeking an extension because of the hurricane.

At a hearing Wednesday in Atlanta, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross rejected their request to order Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to extend the registration deadline. She expressed skepticism that the groups had standing to bring the lawsuit or that they had demonstrated voters were harmed by sticking to the original deadline. But Ross scheduled a hearing for Thursday to hear testimony and more arguments before deciding whether to grant a preliminary injunction requiring the extension.