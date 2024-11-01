Politics
Trump, Harris campaigns hustle on last day of early voting in Georgia: Live coverage

Eric Trump campaigns in Georgia for his dad. Return here for live updates throughout the day.
1 minute ago

It’s the last day of early voting in Georgia and the campaigns of Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are working hard to get every last supporter to the polls.

We’re watching to see if the state tops 2020′s early voting total of 4 million, which could happen anytime today.

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, is appearing in Douglasville this afternoon to campaign for his father. And U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will be in Liberty County and Savannah to encourage early voting.

And Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning that a video circulating on social media purporting to be of undocumented Haitian immigrants who claim to have voted in Georgia is disinformation, perhaps from a hostile nation.

Follow along for the latest election news.

Video purporting to show illegal Georgia voter from Haiti is disinformation
