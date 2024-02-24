Voters in South Carolina have their second presidential primary on Saturday. This time it’s GOP voters. The Democratic primary was earlier in February.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein and photographer Arvin Temkar are in South Carolina through the weekend to see how the race is playing out there. Follow their coverage on AJC.com/politics, and follow them on X: Bluestein at @bluestein and Temkar at @arvintemkar.

Tap the South Carolina map or the Feb. 24 link to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.