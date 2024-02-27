Tap the Michigan a map or the Feb. 27 link to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.

While Joe Biden and Donald Trump are marching steadily toward their respective presidential nominations, Michigan’s primary on Tuesday could reveal significant political perils for both of them.

Trump, despite his undoubted dominance of the Republican contests this year, is facing a bloc of stubbornly persistent GOP voters who favor his lone remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and who are skeptical at best about the former president’s prospects in a rematch against Biden. READ MORE

Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary started Feb. 19. What happens in the other states will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are campaigning in those other states, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else.