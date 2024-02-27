BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Water restored, but repairs continue at Buckhead sinkhole
Politics

ELECTION 2024 | County-by-county results in Michigan presidential primary

Eric Suter-Bull holds a Vote Uncommitted sign outside a voting location at Saline Intermediate School for the Michigan primary election in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Eric Suter-Bull holds a Vote Uncommitted sign outside a voting location at Saline Intermediate School for the Michigan primary election in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tap the Michigan a map or the Feb. 27 link to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.

ExploreTrump defeats Haley in South Carolina, humbling his GOP rival in her home state

While Joe Biden and Donald Trump are marching steadily toward their respective presidential nominations, Michigan’s primary on Tuesday could reveal significant political perils for both of them.

Trump, despite his undoubted dominance of the Republican contests this year, is facing a bloc of stubbornly persistent GOP voters who favor his lone remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and who are skeptical at best about the former president’s prospects in a rematch against Biden. READ MORE

ExploreNext up: Idaho and Missouri caucuses

Podcasts: Listen to Politically Georgia from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 10 a.m. weekdays or on demand.

Newsletters: Subscribers can stay on top of the 2024 election year in Georgia with our weekday subscriber newsletter about Georgia Politics.

About the AJC’s coverage

Early voting for Georgia’s March 12 presidential primary started Feb. 19. What happens in the other states will influence what happens here. And we are following a number of Georgia public officials and party activists who are campaigning in those other states, bringing you the kind of Georgia focused coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

Explore2024 Election News from the AJC