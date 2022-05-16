Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race

The district now includes east Cobb County, part of Cherokee County, north Fulton County and all of Dawson and Forsyth counties.

The conservative-leaning voters in the new 6th District motivated emergency physician Rich McCormick to enter the race. Before that, he was going to try again in the 7th, where he was the GOP nominee in 2020. McCormick is now considered among the top candidates in the 6th, along with attorney Jake Evans. Also competing in the crowded race are former state Rep. Meagan Hanson, Byron Gatewood, Blake Harbin, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu.