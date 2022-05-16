BreakingNews
2 found shot, killed inside Loganville home
ajc logo
X

Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race

Screenshot taken during the Atlanta Press Club debate on May 1, 2022, featuring all nine Republicans competing in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

caption arrowCaption
Screenshot taken during the Atlanta Press Club debate on May 1, 2022, featuring all nine Republicans competing in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

Politics
By Staff reports
35 minutes ago

The Republican-led General Assembly drew this seat in a way that makes it all but certain a Republican will win in November. As a result, incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat, is running in the neighboring 7th Congressional District. That left the 6th Congressional District as essentially an open seat and one that is likely to be decided in the GOP primary on May 24, or possibly a June runoff.

The district now includes east Cobb County, part of Cherokee County, north Fulton County and all of Dawson and Forsyth counties.

The conservative-leaning voters in the new 6th District motivated emergency physician Rich McCormick to enter the race. Before that, he was going to try again in the 7th, where he was the GOP nominee in 2020. McCormick is now considered among the top candidates in the 6th, along with attorney Jake Evans. Also competing in the crowded race are former state Rep. Meagan Hanson, Byron Gatewood, Blake Harbin, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu.

Bob Christian and Wayne C. White are competing in the Democratic primary.

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Bob Christian

Wayne C. White

REPUBLICANS

Jake Evans

Meagan Hanson

Blake Harbin

Byron Gatewood

Rich McCormick

Paulette Smith

Mallory Staples

Suzi Voyles

Eugene Yu

District map

caption arrowCaption
Map of Georgia's 6th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

Map of Georgia's 6th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Map of Georgia's 6th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Additional AJC articles

ExploreGOP candidates in 6th District jockey for title of most conservative
ExploreNow solidly Republican, primary likely to decide the next 6th District representative

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 7th Congressional District race
15m ago
LG candidate Jones didn’t report private campaign flights in disclosures
34m ago
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District race
35m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top