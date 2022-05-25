Evans, McCormick headed to runoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

A crowded Republican field in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is now down to two candidates: emergency room physician Rich McCormick and attorney Jake Evans.
The district was one of just two open U.S. House seats in Georgia this cycle. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath decided to run in the neighboring 7th District after the 6th was drawn in a way that made it nearly impossible for a Democrat to win.
McCormick is running for Congress for second time. He lost to Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th District in 2020 and had originally signed up for a 2022 rematch there. He switched to the 6th District after redistricting made it a safe GOP seat.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Evans, but McCormick and the other Republicans in the race all said they were loyal to the former president and espoused similar views.
Evans was also backed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who once employed Evans’ father. Evans is the former chairman of the state ethics commission.
McCormick, a Marine Corps veteran, received support from the powerful Club For Growth political committee. And he withstood attacks that he wasn’t as conservative as he portrayed himself to be during his campaigns.
McCormick and Evans were always considered the top candidates in the race. The other GOP contestants were Byron Gatewood, former state Rep. Meagan Hanson, Blake Harbin, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu.
The 6th District includes east Cobb County, part of Cherokee County, north Fulton County and all of Dawson and Forsyth counties.
There is a Democratic primary with two candidates, but that race had not been called as of press time.
