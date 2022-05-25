Evans, McCormick headed to runoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

The district was one of just two open U.S. House seats in Georgia this cycle. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath decided to run in the neighboring 7th District after the 6th was drawn in a way that made it nearly impossible for a Democrat to win.

McCormick is running for Congress for second time. He lost to Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th District in 2020 and had originally signed up for a 2022 rematch there. He switched to the 6th District after redistricting made it a safe GOP seat.