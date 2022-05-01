GOP candidates in 6th District jockey for title of most conservative

Evans later laid his claim to the title of most conservative, using a slogan tied to Trump. “I am the ‘America First’ candidate in this race,” he said.

The Republican-led General Assembly drew this seat in a way that makes it all but certain a Republican will win in November. As a result, incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat, decided to run in the neighboring 7th District.

That left the 6th District as essentially an open seat and one that is likely to be decided in the May 24 primary or possibly a June runoff. The district now includes east Cobb County, part of Cherokee County, north Fulton County and all of Dawson and Forsyth counties.

The other candidates participating in the panel hosted by the Atlanta Press Club as part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series were former state Rep. Meagan Hanson, Byron Gatewood, Blake Harbin, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu.

Each of the candidates was asked whether he or she believes Joe Biden was the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and nearly all of them responded with falsehoods that the election was stolen from Trump and evidence of fraud was not properly investigated.

State election officials have said there’s no indication of fraud after three ballot counts and multiple investigations and court challenges.

Hanson was the only candidate who said plainly and accurately during Sunday’s debate that there is no proof the election was stolen, but she said she still has concerns when it comes to voting by mail. She applauded election changes Republicans pushed through the state Legislature in 2021.