U.S. House speaker vote underway, Jim Jordan faces GOP defections

Jordan has the support of the vast majority of House Republicans, including those in the Georgia delegation. But early in the roll-call voting there were enough GOP holdouts backing other candidates to keep him from reaching the level of support needed within his caucus, 217 of its 221 members, to be elected.

All 212 Democrats are expected to vote in favor of making their leader, New York’s Hakeem Jeffries, speaker.

The position has been vacant since eight Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy from the speakership on Oct. 13.

Many Republicans who did not support Jordan initially now say they want to get the House back to work and set a good example by backing the candidate supported by “a majority of the majority.”

Among them is U.S. Rep. Rick Allen of Augusta, who was one of the 81 Republicans who supported fellow Georgian Austin Scott over Jordan on Friday. Allen said that immediately after votes were tallied Friday he said he would back Jordan.

“Jim won the majority last Friday,” Allen said. “And I walked up to him and said, ‘You have my full support, and I’ll do whatever I need to do to help you get elected.”

All nine Republicans from Georgia’s delegation are expected to back Jordan during Tuesday’s vote, although support could wane if he fails to reach the majority vote threshold — 217 votes — after one or two rounds.

Jordan arrived in Congress in 2007 as a conservative firebrand who founded the House Freedom Caucus, in part to be a thorn in the side of GOP leadership. Over the years, he has risen the ranks and toned down his rhetoric. He became an ally of McCarthy after he became the GOP leader. Jordan is the chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee.

He also remains a darling of the far right, which is why there is some hesitancy among Republican moderates who aren’t sure he is the best person to lead their thin majority in working with the Democratic-led Senate and White House and heading into a crucial presidential election year.

Jordan has also faced criticism for voting to overturn the 2020 election and spreading former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods. He was also accused by former Ohio State University wrestlers of failing to protect them from a sexual predator while he served as an assistant coach of the team decades ago.

More recently, he voted against stopgap funding to avoid a government shutdown, and he has questioned continued support for Ukraine. Still, he told colleagues in a letter Monday that he wants to help unify the fractured caucus made worse by McCarthy’s ouster.

“The role of a Speaker is to bring all Republicans together,” he wrote. “That’s what I intend to do.”

If four or more Republicans vote against making Jordan speaker, he is unlikely to reach 217. By the letter “F” during the first round of voting, there were more than a half-dozen votes for Republicans other than Jordan.

Some of his detractors were supporters of McCarthy and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was blocked from moving forward last week as the GOP nominee to replace McCarthy. Jordan tried to implement a rule requiring Scalise to confirm he had support from 217 Republicans before going to the floor for an official vote, yet today he is forging ahead without reaching that number himself.

Scalise allies don’t like that. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, said he can understand their thinking, but said the goal turned out to be impractical.

“We all wanted to get the 217 before we go to the floor,” he said. “What we found out is that’s not going to happen. You’re going to have to get as close as you can, go to the floor, and see where things fall out.”

Loudermilk predicted Jordan would be elected after one or two rounds of roll call votes and after some of his opponents cast symbolic votes for McCarthy or Scalise before falling in line with Jordan.

Conservative activists have worked to pressure all Republicans to support Jordan, and Trump endorsed his speakership bid. The number of people who have said they don’t support him was at 81 on Friday but by Tuesday morning was down to fewer than a dozen.