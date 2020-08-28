Double-voting and election irregularities alleged in Long County, Ga.

Election officials accepted at least nine votes from people who no longer live in the southeast Georgia county, and they turned away people who were incorrectly told they had already voted, according to Smith’s lawsuit.

In addition, election officials mailed ballots to voters who never signed absentee ballot request forms as required to verify their identities, Evans said. Sixteen additional votes were found when conducting a recount.

A statement from the Long County elections board said the number of alleged double-voters isn’t enough to cast the election results in doubt.

“The board and its staff will continue to investigate all allegations of any irregularities as we proceed through the election challenge and will take whatever action is appropriate to fully answer any questions presented, without favor to any party or candidate,” the county elections board said in a statement Friday.

County election officials are required to check voter registration information, track ballots cast, verify signatures and conduct accurate counts. Violations of election rules could result in fines or reprimands from the State Election Board.

“It’s clear that Long County has dropped the ball and failed to maintain proper procedures,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said. “Make no mistake about it, our office will aggressively pursue the fullest extent under the law to hold each double-voter accountable. If you violate Georgia election law, we will hold you accountable.”

The case is scheduled to be heard in Long County Superior Court in September. Evans said he’s asking a judge to order a new election on the same day as the general election Nov. 3.

