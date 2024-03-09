David Perdue resurfaces at Trump rally after humiliating defeat

ROME — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wanted to clear the air when he took the stage Saturday at Donald Trump’s Georgia rally.

“I am not running for any elected office,” Perdue said to laughter. His only mission, he said, “for the rest of this year until November, is making damn sure that Donald J. Trump is the next president.”

Perdue was Trump’s handpicked candidate to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary in 2022. He was humiliated, losing to the incumbent by 52 percentage points.