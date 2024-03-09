Politics

David Perdue resurfaces at Trump rally after humiliating defeat

By
50 minutes ago

ROME — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wanted to clear the air when he took the stage Saturday at Donald Trump’s Georgia rally.

“I am not running for any elected office,” Perdue said to laughter. His only mission, he said, “for the rest of this year until November, is making damn sure that Donald J. Trump is the next president.”

Perdue was Trump’s handpicked candidate to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary in 2022. He was humiliated, losing to the incumbent by 52 percentage points.

Since then, he’s hardly had any public appearances. But a few weeks ago, Perdue formally endorsed Trump stoking speculation that he’s angling for a Cabinet spot. Others say he still could be a formidable surrogate in deep-red parts of the state.

Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue speaks to supporters at an election-night event on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The former U.S. senator, who was supported by former President Donald Trump, lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in today's Republican primary. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election22h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
21m ago

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
6h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
22h ago
The Latest
On her home turf, Marjorie Taylor Greene rallies MAGA crowd
36m ago
Polk County commissioner voices support for Trump
39m ago
Dozens gather ahead of Atlanta rally
49m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
9h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
33m ago