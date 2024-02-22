BreakingNews
University of Georgia police investigating death of student on campus
Politics

Donald Trump aims to humiliate Nikki Haley in her home state

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene signs a Donald Trump campaign poster for Glenn Barone after she spoke Thursday to the Greenville County Republican Women’s Club in Greenville, South Carolina, ahead of that state's GOP primary on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene signs a Donald Trump campaign poster for Glenn Barone after she spoke Thursday to the Greenville County Republican Women’s Club in Greenville, South Carolina, ahead of that state's GOP primary on Saturday. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
59 minutes ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump is so confident of victory over Nikki Haley in her home state that the former president has hardly campaigned in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s GOP primary.

Instead, he’s relied on allies to fan across the state in hopes of dealing a debilitating blow to Haley, who has essentially conceded defeat in the state where she served two terms as governor before joining Trump’s Cabinet.

Trump’s campaign strength was on display Thursday at the elite Poinsett Club in downtown Greenville, where dozens of conservative women cheered U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she mocked Haley for continuing her campaign.

“Now, ladies, is it an identity crisis? Is it a midlife crisis? Is it perimenopause? Is it menopause?” Greene said to laughs from an audience of dozens of members of the Greenville County Republican Women. “Seriously, ya’ll know Nikki better than I know her. I don’t know her at all. But why is she running for president?”

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks Thursday as a surrogate for Donald Trump during an appearance before the Greenville County Republican Women’s Club in Greenville, South Carolina. Greene focused a lot of heat on Trump's GOP rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. "Ya’ll know Nikki better than I know her. I don’t know her at all," Greene said. "But why is she running for president?” (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Still, Haley has stayed in the race, telling The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview in North Augusta that she will fight through the March 5 slate of Super Tuesday states and, possibly, Georgia’s vote a week later even if she suffers more defeats.

“We want to make sure that we get somebody who can put in eight years, that’s a younger-generation conservative, that can go in there and really start to get the country back on track,” Haley said. “We’re going to continue to fight.”

Interviews with Republicans across South Carolina point to a common theme vexing Haley’s presidential bid: Even the voters who know Haley best — and in many cases repeatedly cast ballots for her — are solidly against her presidential bid.

Jane Erkes said she proudly voted for Haley during her stints as governor. But now, she said, she considers Haley a “RINO” — Republican in name only.

“She has betrayed the party,” Erkes said, “and Democrats now have her loyalty.”

Haley’s main offense? To many, it’s staying in the race against Trump.

‘An embarrassment’

The political map looks bleak for Haley beyond South Carolina, where she’s trailing Trump by roughly 30 percentage points in some polls.

She’s struggling in Michigan, where she is already airing ads ahead of Tuesday’s vote. She lags Trump, too, in the Super Tuesday states and is unlikely to rebound in Georgia, where even Trump skeptics are rallying to him.

“Odds for Haley have gone from long to virtually impossible,” said Nathan Price, a University of North Georgia political scientist.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is struggling in her home state of South Carolina, where she’s trailing Donald Trump by roughly 30 percentage points in some polls. The campaign trail doesn't get much better for her after that, either. “Odds for Haley have gone from long to virtually impossible,” said Nathan Price, a University of North Georgia political scientist. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After back-to-back-to-back defeats in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, a lopsided loss in South Carolina could deprive her of two other crucial elements for a successful White House run: media attention and campaign cash.

“Donors aren’t going to write checks to a campaign they do not believe can win,” Price said.

Why is Haley still plugging away? Her aides say she is genuinely enjoying herself on the campaign trail, unencumbered by concerns about alienating Trump, and hopeful a last-minute development could change the race.

Besides, Haley has said repeatedly she’s not interested in a Cabinet position or other deal with Trump to suspend her campaign. As Haley rejected that idea again this week, she added she has “pretty well settled that question.”

Her case to skeptical voters has hinged on invoking the “chaos” surrounding the ongoing criminal investigations against Trump in Fulton County and three other jurisdictions.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in August after surrendering at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on charges of election interference. Trump also faces criminal charges in three other jurisdictions, and his rival for the GOP nomination, Nikkij Haley, says that creates unneeded chaos. “He’s going to be in court March, April, May and June," Haley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution." He’s going to be spending more time in a courtroom than he is going to spend on the campaign trail. That’s a problem.” (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

“We don’t need any more chaos,” Haley told the AJC. “He’s going to be in court March, April, May and June. He’s going to be spending more time in a courtroom than he is going to spend on the campaign trail. That’s a problem.”

Count Kenya Permeter among the conservative voters who worry the trials will wind up helping President Joe Biden in a rematch against Trump.

“But Nikki Haley still doesn’t have my vote,” she said. “I’ll support Trump even though I’m concerned about the trials. I just don’t want it to be a bigger distraction.”

Greene, who recently called for “eradicating” Haley from the GOP, said she’s baffled the former South Carolina governor hasn’t yet thrown in the towel.

“It’s honestly an embarrassment for Nikki Haley,” Greene told the AJC. “Why in the world is she continuing to run? What point is she trying to prove?”

Related

AJC Exclusive: Nikki Haley plots a possible path to Georgia

Credit: Ryon Horne

PG A.M.: Haley calls for Fulton DA Fani Willis’ removal from Trump case
Politically Georgia | Haley calls for Fulton DA Fani Willis’ removal from Trump case

Credit: AP

South Carolina's Republican primary: What to watch as Haley tries to upset Trump in her...

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.