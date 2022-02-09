‘Deja vu’: Georgia Senate panel OKs bill limiting sports to gender identified at birth

This year, SB 435 is co-sponsored by Senate Republican Caucus leaders. Gov. Brian Kemp, who faces a stiff GOP primary fight for reelection, has also hinted at support for such legislation. During his State of the State address last month, Kemp said that it is wrong and dangerous to divide students along political lines, adding it is occurring “from the classroom to the ballfield.”

Opponents of the bill warned that it could lead to increased suicide attempts by transgender children and cost the state money by jeopardizing large events, such as those put on by the NCAA.

Supporters said transgender girls have an unfair advantage because of their biology and pointed to cases in Connecticut where two transgender girls placed first and second in track competitions in 2018 and 2019.

Caption Jen Slipakoff, whose transgender daughter plays on a middle school girls lacrosse team, speaks out against Senate Bill 435 during a hearing Wednesday. Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Jen Slipakoff, who has a 14-year-old transgender daughter, said the legislation would leave her daughter unable to participate in sports. Her daughter, who is a seventh-grader at a private school, plays on the girls lacrosse team this year.

“I feel like I’m having a little bit of deja vu today,” Slipakoff said of testifying about similar legislation last year. “If this bill passes, what advice can you give me on how I have this discussion with her? ‘I’m sorry, you can’t play lacrosse anymore because some legislators down at the Capitol who have never met you, who have never seen you play, don’t think you should.’

“This bill is called Safe Girls Sports, but how do I save my daughter?” she said.