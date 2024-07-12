Politics

Counterprogramming: Biden’s campaign to hold Georgia event at RNC start

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, attends a roundtable discussion in the White House Campus in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Sunday, July 7. 2024, but his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
15 minutes ago

President Joe Biden’s campaign plans a rally featuring Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and actor BD Wong in Gwinnett County on Monday to coincide with the launch of the Republican National Convention.

The rally will also feature local Democrats targeting the state’s growing Asian-American population that’s centered in the northeast Atlanta suburbs. Once a Republican bastion, Gwinnett has become a pillar of Democratic support over the last decade.

Campaign officials say the event is part of the “AANHPIs for Biden-Harris” initiative, a focused effort to reach Asian-Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Emhoff, who was dispatched to Georgia earlier this year to highlight the White House’s abortion rights platform, is also set to host a roundtable Monday centering on healthcare costs for Asian-Americans.

Even before his problem-plagued debate in Atlanta last month, Biden’s campaign took steps to reassure Georgia Democrats the state remained a top target. Party leaders say the event aims to show Georgia is still a campaign priority.

Biden is locked in a fight for his political future as a small but growing number of Democratic officials who worry he’ll lose to former President Donald Trump if he doesn’t stand aside for Harris or another candidate before the party’s August convention.

But the backlash has been more muted in Georgia, where public polls have long showed Biden trailing Trump by single-digits. The state’s Democratic congressional delegation has reaffirmed its support for Biden, as have most of Georgia’s delegation to the DNC.

So far, Biden’s campaign has opened 17 offices across the state and hired about 115 staffers. The campaign is holding events in Douglas and Forsyth counties -- two Atlanta exurbs -- over the next three days to launch new offices.

Emhoff tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms, but officials say he’s expected to recover by Monday.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

