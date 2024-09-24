Georgia Supreme Court to decide ballot access for Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz ballot access

The Supreme Court of Georgia heard oral arguments Tuesday about whether Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West are qualified to be on the Nov. 5 presidential ballot.

Georgia’s highest court will determine if a vote for either candidate will count. Overseas and military ballots, which were printed before a Fulton County Superior Court judge disqualified the two left-wing candidates earlier this month, were mailed out last week listing West and De la Cruz alongside four other presidential candidates, including Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

A central question the court will answer is whether signatures on petitions submitted by the West and De la Cruz campaigns must be filed by the candidates or if they may be filed by one of the 16 potential electors representing them.