Congressman wants answers about Fulton’s elections problems

U.S. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Illinois, wrote a letter to Fulton’s elections board Thursday seeking explanations for missing absentee ballots, polling place closures and inadequate staffing that led to hours-long waits for some voters in the June 9 election.

“I have identified Fulton County as one where voters are likely to face significant hurdles voting in the Nov. 3 general election, and where the risk of failure is simply too high,” wrote Davis, a member of the U.S. House Administration Committee, which has jurisdiction over elections.