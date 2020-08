Cobb County lawmaker facing more ethics charges

Of the contributions Thomas received, about $16,000 were from 25 different political action committees, commission attorney Janene Browder said.

Browder also said that Thomas has held campaign fundraising events with other state representatives but did not report any contributions or expenses related to those events. Another unreported expense is maintaining a campaign website that states it is “paid for by Erica Thomas for Georgia State Representative-District 39,” Browder said.

Thomas also is facing another set of charges from 2019 for not filing some financial disclosures and campaign contribution reports and filing others late, dating to 2016. According to the state ethics commission’s website, she currently owes $875 in fees for missing seven filing deadlines.

She has paid $875 in fees for missing deadlines beginning in 2014 during her first campaign.

Thomas drew national headlines last year when she posted a video on social media after a man berated her for having too many items in the quick checkout lane of a grocery store and she said he told her to “go back” to where she came from. The man denied making the statement, and Thomas later appeared to hedge her comments by saying he made “those types of references.”

Thomas defeated Democratic opponent Terry Cummings, who filed last year’s ethic’s complaint, in the June primary. She will face Republican Jim Hickey in November.