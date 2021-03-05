Coal power plant waste monitoring bill passes Georgia House

“With no liner, these toxic substances can seep in to the groundwater or flow into rivers and streams and cause disastrous water damage issues,” said state Rep. Debbie Buckner, D-Junction City.

State Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, said the Georgia Environmental Protection Division can require liners when needed.

“We are absolutely concerned with the property owners around these” coal ash ponds, Barr said. “We defer to the expertise and engineering of EPD, and this bill in no way restricts them if they desire to put in lined landfills.”

The legislation will next be considered by the state Senate.