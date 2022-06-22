Chris West edges out Jeremy Hunt in Georgia’s 2nd District GOP contest

West was born and raised in Thomasville, and although he is solidly conservative, he built his campaign around a message of connecting with voters in all 30 counties within the rural southwest Georgia district.

He narrowly defeated opponent Jeremy Hunt, a political newcomer who was backed by national Republicans including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and onetime U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Hunt conceded late Tuesday, according to The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer newspaper, but national outlets have yet to formally call the race for West.