Carvana to add up to 3,500 new jobs in Georgia

Fueled by high demand for used vehicles, Carvana Co. said Tuesday it plans to hire as many as 3,500 new employees in Georgia over the next few years as the online retailer expands its campus in Dunwoody.
The fast-growing firm, which already employs about 1,500 Georgians, recently subleased a 21-story building at the suburban State Farm complex overlooking I-285 and is hiring for positions in customer service, engineering and other roles.
There was no immediate timeline for the new hires, though Gov. Brian Kemp credited the state’s “world-class infrastructure and workforce” for cementing Carvana’s decision.
“This expansion will provide many exciting opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” he said, “and represents another step in the Peach State’s growth as a hub for forward-thinking companies.”
Carvana, which launched in January 2013 at the High Museum of Art, now operates several logistics hubs and an inspection center in Georgia. It opened a 12-story Car Vending Machine, the tallest in the U.S., in November 2020 in Midtown.
“Atlanta was the first market where we sold 1,000 cars in one month and is still our largest even though we’ve sold more than one million vehicles to date,” said Carvana chief executive Ernie Garcia. “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our continued expansion within the region.”
The firm’s expansion was announced as Georgia positions itself as an automotive center.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian in December announced it will build a $5 billion manufacturing facility in east Georgia that will employ at least 7,500 people. Porsche and Mercedes-Benz recently relocated their U.S. headquarters to metro Atlanta.
Carvana has been in growth mode for much of the last year amid soaring nationwide demand for used cars that’s driven up the price of vehicles during the pandemic.
The company said in a November letter to shareholders it was “hard at work unlocking additional capacity” because it’s buying and selling more than three times as many cars as it was two years ago.
Carvana in September finalized plans to sublease more than 550,000 square feet in State Farm’s office complex in Dunwoody, vastly expanding the firm’s footprint in metro Atlanta.
Katie Kirkpatrick, the chief executive of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said a “customer experience center” headquarters is planned for the hub.
“Carvana will benefit from our large, skilled, and diverse workforce fueled by our universities as well as people moving to our region from all over the world,” she said.
About the Author