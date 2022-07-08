Burt Jones holds huge fundraising edge over rivals in lt. gov race

Bailey, an attorney who lives in Atlanta, reported receiving 1,265 individual donations of $100 or less totaling about $4,300. His largest donor was Anil Damani, the president of an investment firm, who donated $10,000 to Bailey’s campaign — $5,000 for the primary and $5,000 for the general election. Bailey also reported receiving $4,500 each from former Gov. Roy Barnes, Barnes’ wife, Marie, and the Barnes Law Group.

Graham’s largest donor is the Libertarian Party of Georgia, which gave its candidate about $2,100.

Bailey, Graham and Jones are vying for the job being vacated by Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking another term.

In addition to presiding over the Senate, the lieutenant governor is able to take a leadership role in shaping the state’s policy by appointing members to committees and calling legislation to the floor.