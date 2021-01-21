Budget requests boost focus on keeping older Georgians safe

And a 2020 state audit found that Adult Protective Services investigators were taking too long to respond to urgent cases, such as when the elderly were going hungry or were sexually abused.

“These Adult Protective Services positions are critical to keep caseloads manageable for our staff who are going out to see clients in their homes to investigate increasingly difficult and complex cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation,” said Abby Cox, assistant deputy commissioner of aging services with the DHS. “Georgia’s population of older adults is growing, and as we continue our efforts to educate the public, law enforcement and other first responders on signs of abuse, more cases are being reported.”

Lisa Walker, the chief financial officer of the Department of Community Health, said the money for contractors would help alleviate the agency’s backlog of nursing home inspections.