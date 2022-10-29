Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams to debate one last time on Sunday

Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer will moderate the debate, which will include questions from a journalism panel of Richard Elliot and Condace Pressley of WSB-TV and Univision 34 Atlanta anchor Michelle Benitez. The debate will be broadcast on WSB-TV and streamed on WSB Now.

Kemp, Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel also debated on Oct. 17 as part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. A video the debate is available to watch on demand.