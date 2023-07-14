BREAKING: Trump asks Georgia’s top court to quash grand jury report, disqualify Fulton DA

Former President Donald Trump on Friday returned to Georgia’s courts in his effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference and to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommends people be indicted.

Trump’s attorneys filed similar petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court. The filing in Georgia’s highest court said such a motion is typically disfavored but “extraordinary circumstances” justify it.

“Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time,” the motion said. “But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because petitioner is President Donald J. Trump.”

The attorneys — Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little — asked for such relief in a motion filed in March before Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. McBurney, the supervising judge of the special grand jury, has yet to issue a ruling.

With Willis having notified local court officials and law enforcement she is likely to seek an indictment at some point between July 31st and Aug. 18th, judicial action is needed now, the motion said.

“Stranded between the supervising judge’s protracted passivity and the district attorney’s looming indictment, (Trump) has no meaningful option other than to seek this court’s intervention,” the motion said.

A spokesman from the DA’s office declined to comment on the filing. McBurney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.