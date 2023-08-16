Reaction from the 19 charged in Georgia Trump case

Donald Trump: Trump and his representatives have blasted the indictment in numerous statements. Among them: “Today, Fani Willis joins Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, and Alvin Bragg in the Deranged Democrat Prosecutor Club - their only goal being to arrest Donald Trump and prevent him from being on the ballot against Joe Biden,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Trump’s Make America Great Again political action committee. “President Trump will continue to power through this unprecedented abuse of power, as the American public continues to rally around him harder, stronger, and more enthusiastically than ever before.”

Rudolph Giuliani: “This is an affront to American democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system,” Giuliani said. “It’s just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.”

Mark Meadows: Did not respond to a request for comment.

John Eastman: “Lawyers everywhere should be sleepless over this latest stunt to criminalize their advocacy. This is a legal cluster-bomb that leaves unexploded ordinances for lawyers to navigate in perpetuity. Dr. Eastman will challenge this indictment in any and all forums available to him.”

Sidney Powell: Did not respond to a request for comment.

Jenna Ellis: “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.”

Bob Cheeley: Did not respond to a request for comment.

Kenneth Chesebro: “Each of the alleged ‘overt acts’ that are attributed to Mr. Chesebro relate to his work as an attorney,” said his attorney, Scott R. Grubman. “Mr. Chesebro did not once step foot in the State of Georgia on behalf of the campaign, and was not privy to the private communications of other individuals that are cited in the indictment. Mr. Chesebro stands ready to defend himself against these unfounded charges.”

Jeffrey Clark: “Willis is exceeding her powers by inserting herself into the operations of the federal government to go after Jeff,” said Rachel Cauley, spokesperson for the Center for Renewing America, where Clark is director of litigation. “Jeff Clark was simply doing his job in 2020 and he doesn’t deserve to be subjected to this naked political lawfare, especially not by a publicity hound like Willis.”

Ray Smith III: Did not respond to a request for comment.

David Shafer: In a statement, Shafer’s attorney, Craig Gillen, said his client is “totally innocent” of the alleged crimes. “His conduct regarding the 2020 Presidential election was lawful, appropriate and specifically authorized by the U.S. Constitution, federal and state law and long standing legal precedent.”

Shawn Still: “The evidence at trial will show that Sen. Still is innocent as the day is long,” said Tom Bever, Still’s attorney. “We look forward to our day in court to clear his good name.’”

Cathy Latham: Did not respond to a request for comment.

Misty Hampton: Jonathan Miller, Hampton’s lawyer, said his client, the former Coffee County elections supervisor, “was just trying to do the right thing” when she allowed Trump voters access to sensitive voting data. “This is a nationally concerted effort to intimidate and silence government whistleblowers and clerks when they react to witnessing election fraud, law violations, and/or vulnerabilities with the election system that contravenes the ‘big lie’ narrative adopted by mainstream media,” he said. “She’s a South Georgia country girl. Now she is being prosecuted — persecuted with Donald Trump.”

Scott Hall: Did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael Roman: Did not respond to a request for comment.

Trevian Kutti: Did not respond to a request for comment.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee: Lee’s attorney, David Shestokas, pointed out that an Illinois judge denied a subpoena from the special purpose grand jury that sought Lee’s testimony in Nov. 2022. “Subsequent to the denial of the subpoena we are not aware of any further effort by Fulton County to secure testimony from Rev. Lee,” Shestokas wrote in an email to the AJC. “We were quite surprised by the Reverend’s indictment since Fulton County had not been able to make a case in an Illinois court that Rev. Lee was a material witness, let alone be considered a defendant.”

Harrison Floyd: Could not be reached for comment.