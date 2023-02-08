Bill would expose dogfighters to possibility of racketeering charges

Anyone convicted of being a spectator at a dogfight is guilty of a misdemeanor. A second spectator conviction is a felony offense that carries a sentence of one to five years, a fine of at least $5,000 or a combination of both.

Adding dogfighting to the activities that lead to a racketeering conviction could result in a sentence of no less than five and up to 20 years in prison on a first offense.

SB 68 is part of a flurry of legislation that’s been filed by Republican lawmakers this year seeking to beef up sentencing, Williams filed the legislation last week on behalf of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

“As you know, the Senate is currently considering other legislation, endorsed by Gov. (Brian) Kemp and Lt. Gov. Jones, to step up the penalties under the law,” Williams said.

State Sen. Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat, said she voted against the bill because of the pattern of her Republican colleagues introducing “tough on crime” bills that increase penalties for laws that are already on the books.

“The dogfighting law, it’s already a felony,” she said. “It works. People get caught for dogfighting and you lock them up for a year to five years. This expands it and basically forces people to have to stay in prison for even longer.”

The bill is supported by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI Executive Director John Melvin, who previously served as a prosecutor, said he’s tried racketeering cases that range from shoplifting to gang-related murders.

“When you look at dogfighting, it’s one of the most savage, vicious crimes in the state of Georgia, and so I’ll put those people on the continuum of murder,” Melvin said. “If we are allowing a (racketeering) prosecution for somebody that passes multiple checks, certainly we can take the power of that statute and apply it to those that are engaged in the most savage, vicious crimes in the state of Georgia.”

Senators amended the bill to include gamecocks in anticipation of legislation making its way through the Capitol that would make rooster fighting illegal. That bill, House Bill 217, was filed last week.