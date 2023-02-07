Bill to ban COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ clears Georgia Senate

The bill blocks state or local agencies, governments or schools from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination to receive admission or services, sometime referred to as a “vaccine passport.” At least two metro Atlanta cities had a vaccination requirement for a period of time in 2021, but they no longer had them in 2022 when the law was originally introduced.

“The fundamental question that this bill addresses is whether or not government should deny assistance to its citizens based on their COVID-19 vaccination status,” Dolezal said. “Should we allow the government to discriminate against its citizens?”